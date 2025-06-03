KUALA LUMPUR: The government is set to embark on a nationwide roadshow to gather public feedback on the proposed Political Financing Bill, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

She said the roadshow is crucial for ensuring comprehensive input from the public, not just politicians, as the law will primarily impact political parties, politicians and election campaigns.

“The roadshow we are going to conduct is very important now. I want to see more public response, not necessarily from politicians, although the law will benefit politicians more.

“That’s why I say the study must consider three aspects; political parties, politicians and campaigns. Some individuals may not contest elections but still receive funding due to their influence or vision. We need to study all these variables,“ she told reporters after a meeting with representatives from 86 political parties at the Asian International Arbitration Centre here today.

Azalina said the government would engage independent universities to conduct in-depth studies on political financing issues, in addition to holding town hall sessions in certain states to obtain broader public input.

On the timeline for the roadshow, she said efforts would begin this year and progress gradually.

Regarding corporate donations to political entities, she stressed that all parties had agreed that foreign funding or influence should not be allowed.

“I’m quite happy that everyone agrees we should not allow foreign donors, foreign influence or foreign donations. We shouldn’t because we don’t want to be controlled from outside.

“As for government-linked companies (GLCs), there are differing views within the select committee and the All-Party Parliamentary Group Malaysia (APPGM) on the extent of their influence. We must also consider donation timelines, whether they occur near elections or beforehand,” she said.

Asked whether the proposed bill could be passed before the next general election, Azalina said the matter required a step-by-step approach as there were multiple perspectives to consider.

“We have to evaluate. I seriously cannot tell you now. We all know there are so many ways to make the cake, (but) which is the best recipe? As a law minister, I think I need public participation,” she said.

She noted that discussions within the government’s select committee and APPGM had presented various technical viewpoints and the next step is to open the floor for political parties to provide feedback before taking the discussions nationwide through a roadshow.

Earlier, in a written reply to the Dewan Rakyat, Azalina stated that as of February 2025, a total of eight engagement sessions had been conducted, including five sessions with representatives of political parties and government agencies, as well as three meetings with the Special Select Committee (JKPK) on Human Rights, Elections and Institutional Reform.