Bag containing RM1 million lost after collection from bank

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have received a report regarding the loss of a bag containing RM1 million in cash from a shopping mall in Ampang, yesterday afternoon.

Ampang Jaya Police Chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said they received the report on the incident at 3.55 pm, after a collection process was carried out by a security company from a bank nearby.

Police are conducting further investigations under Section 379 of the Penal Code, he told Bernama.

It is understood that the loss of the bag was noticed by the security van driver involved when he found the vehicle’s door open, before lodging a police report regarding the matter.