Aniq eyes gold in India for ticket to Glasgow Commonwealth Games

NATIONAL weightlifter Mohamad Aniq Kasdan is aiming to qualify on merit for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games next year.

Mohamad Aniq, an Olympian, said that to realise his dream, he needs to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship in India this August.

“If I want to qualify on merit (for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games), I really need to win gold in the qualification round this August (to automatically qualify).

“If I don’t get (gold), I have to compete again at another championship next year to get a ticket to the Commonwealth Games,“ he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Aniq said that he is targeting a total lift of 285 kg, with 125 kg in the snatch discipline and 160-165 kg (clean and jerk) in the India championship.

“I don’t want to target too much in this championship because I have just recovered from a right shoulder (ligament) injury. In fact, the injury is 70-80 per cent healed and what is important to me is to qualify on merit for the Commonwealth Games,” he said.

For the record, Aniq was the gold medallist in the 55 kg weightlifting category at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.