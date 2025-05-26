SEPANG: Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman Hamad Al Khalifa arrived here today to attend the 2nd ASEAN-GCC Summit and the inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Summit in Kuala Lumpur.

The special aircraft carrying the Crown Prince landed at the Bunga Raya Complex at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 4.29 pm.

The Crown Prince and his entourage were welcomed by Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

Upon arrival, His Royal Highness inspected a guard-of-honour mounted by 28 officers and personnel from the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment led by Captain Muhammad Firdaus Mat Hayin.

The ASEAN-GCC Summit and ASEAN-GCC-China Summit will be held tomorrow, alongside the 46th ASEAN Summit, which began today at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre under Malaysia’s ASEAN 2025 Chairmanship.

In 2024, Malaysia-Bahrain trade was valued at RM1.19 billion, with Malaysia’s exports valued at RM251.2 million and imports at RM943.3 million.

Bahrain was Malaysia’s ninth largest trading partner in West Asia last year.