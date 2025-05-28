KUALA LUMPUR: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has acknowledged the strong economic fundamentals of Malaysia, recognizing its vibrant growth in creating opportunities not only for Malaysians but for the entire Southeast Asian region.

This was conveyed by ADB President Masato Kanda during a meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the 46th ASEAN Summit.

Anwar stated that Kanda expressed ADB’s commitment to supporting Malaysia’s leadership in driving economic integration in Southeast Asia. This support includes providing financing for cross-border projects like the ASEAN Power Grid.

“In the same context, I express my deepest appreciation for ADB’s commitment to intensifying cooperation with Malaysia, especially in the area of private sector financing for strategic infrastructure development, energy transition encompassing green and renewable energy, and efforts to strengthen research and knowledge sharing,“ Anwar wrote on Facebook tonight.

The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of this meeting for Malaysia, particularly in strengthening ties between Malaysia and ADB, in a spirit of inclusive and visionary regional cooperation.

“Malaysia is committed to continue being a strategic partner of ADB in realizing a greener, more competitive, and resilient future for the sustainability of this region,“ he said, adding that Kanda also congratulated Malaysia on hosting this ASEAN Summit.