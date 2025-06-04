‘Balik kerja’ rush: Traffic congested on major arteries

KUALA LUMPUR: With the Adilfitri break ending today, traffic flow on major highways heading towards the heavily populated Klang Valley was reported to be congested or slow as of 3.15 pm today, following heavy rain in certain areas and the ‘balik kerja‘ (back to work) rush.

A Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman said traffic on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak (KLK) Highway was congested from Karak to Lentang and from Bukit Tinggi to Genting Sempah.

He added that on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) traffic was slow from Permatang Pauh to Perai, Juru Autocity to Juru Toll, Tapah to Bidor, Sungkai to Slim River, and Bukit Tagar to Sungai Buaya.

In the south of the peninsula, he said northbound traffic on PLUS was also slow moving from Yong Peng to Pagoh, Ayer Keroh to Simpang Ampat, Pedas Linggi to Port Dickson, and Southville to Bangi.

“Southbound, traffic was also moving slowly from Nilai to the Seremban Rest and Service Area, Bandar Ainsdale to Port Dickson, Pagoh to Yong Peng, and Simpang Renggam to Kulai,“ he said.

However, he said traffic on both directions of the East Coast Highway (LPT) 1 and 2 remained smooth and under control.

“Congestion was also reported within the Klang Valley on the North-South Expressway Central Link (ELITE) northbound from Gamuda Cove to Putra Heights and southbound from USJ to Bandar Saujana Putra, as well as from Sungai Besi Toll Plaza to the city centre,“ the spokesman added.