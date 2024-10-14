Baling flood: Beloved ancestral home now part of river course

BALING: A resident of Kampung Teluk Rambong here is left in distress after his ancestral home turned into a new river course following last night’s flood.

Mohd Naim Asri Baharom, 46, said the brick wall he had built around his yard is now buried under sand and stones carried by floodwaters when the river overflowed.

“Yesterday, there was just mud and debris from a washed-away bridge in the house. Today, it’s filled with stones and sand, and my house has become part of the river course,” he told reporters.

The factory worker said the walls and roof of his house, already damaged by previous floods, have worsened after last night’s flood, following continuous heavy rain since afternoon.

“I don’t see any hope of staying here. I need to find a new place to live, maybe rent somewhere.

“It’s heartbreaking. This is my ancestral home where I grew up with my siblings, and it holds so many memories,” said Mohd Naim, who is now staying at a nearby temporary relief centre.

Living alone in the family home, he said many sentimental items from his childhood such as old clothes, furniture and photos were lost to the flood.

Yesterday, the media reported that his ancestral home, which was undergoing repairs, was damaged after the village was hit by a third wave of flooding last Saturday.

A Bernama survey of the area found that the river had split into several small channels, with parts of the original riverbank collapsing, leaving Mohd Naim’s house in the middle of the new watercourse.