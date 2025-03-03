KUANTAN: The Balok Baru area here recorded an air pollutant index (API) reading in the very unhealthy category, at 251, as of 2 pm today, following a fire at a nearby coconut plantation along the Kuantan-Sungai Ular bypass route.

Pahang Department of Environment (DOE) director Wandi Yadzid Yaakob said that they were monitoring the situation, and the API reading had significantly increased today.

“The distance between the fire location and the area (Balok Baru) is about 11 kilometres, and it is likely that the wind direction has carried the smoke towards Balok Baru,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

As a result, he advised local residents, particularly students, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions, to avoid outdoor activities.

“Schools should stop outdoor activities until the reading goes down again, and we hope it will improve within 24 hours as I understand the fire brigade is actively working to put out the fire,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Wandi Yadzid said that his department has also opened an investigation into the plantation owner under Section 29A of the Environmental Quality (Amendment) Act 2024.

A spokesperson for the Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said that it was actively working to extinguish the fire in the area, with more than 70 personnel involved in the operation, which is now in its ninth day.

He also said that so far, they have managed to put out the fire across 66.77 hectares (ha) of the 75.67-ha area that was affected.

He added that the fire had started to spread again yesterday due to strong winds.