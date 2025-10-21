Bandar Utama school stabbing suspect to face murder charge tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The male suspect involved in the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old female student at a secondary school in Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya will be charged with murder tomorrow.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers confirmed the suspect will face charges at the Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court.

The AGC stated they had thoroughly studied the investigation paper submitted by police regarding the student’s death.

A detailed examination of the investigation paper found adequate basis for the male student to be charged.

The department has decided to charge the student under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The 14-year-old male suspect was previously remanded for seven days to facilitate investigations.

The female victim was found dead in a school toilet after being allegedly stabbed repeatedly by the suspect. – Bernama