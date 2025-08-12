Bangladesh Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus welcomed in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA: Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh Dr Muhammad Yunus received an official welcome at Perdana Putra today.

He arrived at 9 am and was greeted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The national anthems of both countries were played during the ceremony.

Yunus inspected a guard of honour comprising three officers and 103 personnel from the Royal Ranger Regiment.

Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof were also present.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil attended the event.

After the ceremony, Yunus signed the guest book before heading into a bilateral meeting with Anwar.

The leaders discussed Malaysia-Bangladesh relations, focusing on trade, investment, labour, and education.

They also reviewed cooperation in tourism, defence, and regional developments.

Several MoUs on defence, energy, and trade promotion were exchanged during the meeting.

Yunus is scheduled to deliver a public lecture at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) tomorrow.

He will also receive an Honorary Doctor of Philosophy in Social Business from UKM.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate will engage with the Yunus Social Business Centre community.

Malaysia-Bangladesh trade grew by 5.1 percent to RM13.35 billion in 2024.

Bangladesh is Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner in South Asia.

Key Malaysian exports include petroleum products, palm oil, and chemicals.

Imports from Bangladesh consist of textiles, footwear, and manufactured goods.

The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties established since diplomatic relations began in 1972. - Bernama