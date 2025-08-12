Bangladesh seeks Malaysia’s support in rebuilding efforts post-uprising

PUTRAJAYA: Bangladesh has requested Malaysia’s assistance in its post-uprising recovery efforts as the country stabilises after last year’s student protests.

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus stated that Bangladesh is now on the right track towards progress.

He thanked Malaysia and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for their support during the nation’s difficult period.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Anwar, Yunus noted that Anwar was the first foreign leader to visit Bangladesh after his return to office last year.

Yunus described Anwar as a reliable ally, saying, “It was a wonderful feeling to find a friend to come in time of need when we’re desperately looking for support somewhere.”

He added, “We are happy to have that and we strengthen our resolve to making sure Bangladesh is moving in the right ways.”

Since assuming leadership, Yunus said his government has worked to restore stability in the country.

“We are happy we restore order in the country, we restore the economy, the institutions and functions,” he said.

He confirmed that Bangladesh is preparing for elections in February to establish a new government.

“Now we are ready for elections that will be called in coming February to create new government,” Yunus stated.

He emphasised Bangladesh’s need for international backing, saying, “So we need a lot of support. We are looking to Malaysia’s support, always.”

During his meeting with Anwar, Yunus expressed optimism about strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Yunus, on a three-day official visit, also encouraged Malaysian businesses to invest in Bangladesh, calling it a land of “tremendous opportunity.”

He highlighted Bangladesh’s request for Malaysia’s assistance, as ASEAN Chair, in resolving Rohingya refugee issues.

“So we need all the help we can get. And Malaysia is a good friend,” Yunus added.

Malaysia-Bangladesh trade grew by 5.1 per cent in 2024, reaching RM13.35 billion (US$2.92 billion).

Bangladesh is Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner in South Asia, exporting textiles and footwear while importing petroleum and palm oil.

Diplomatic relations between the two nations were established in 1972. - Bernama