Bangladesh thanks Malaysia for worker support and hospitality

PUTRAJAYA: Chief Adviser to the Government of Bangladesh Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus expressed gratitude for Malaysia’s support and hospitality towards Bangladeshi workers.

He highlighted how Malaysian employers treat Bangladeshi workers as friends and family, helping them improve their lives.

Yunus noted that this positive treatment enables workers to support their families and educate their children back home.

He thanked Malaysia for hosting Bangladeshi workers and hoped for continued opportunities for more to work and learn in the country.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate spoke during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Yunus emphasised the long-term mutual benefits of the cooperation between both nations.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim earlier stated that Bangladeshis form the largest group of foreign workers in Malaysia, numbering around 898,970.

Prime Minister Anwar acknowledged the significant contributions of Bangladeshi workers to Malaysia’s economic growth.

He reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to strengthening ties with Bangladesh through inclusive policies.

Anwar highlighted the importance of Bangladesh as a key partner due to its workers’ role in national development.

He mentioned the Home and Human Resources Ministers’ agreement on a multiple entry visa facility for workers.

The facility allows Bangladeshi workers to visit their families without additional visa applications.

The Home Ministry recently implemented the Multiple Entry Visa (MEV) facility effective from Aug 8.

Workers with a valid Temporary Employment Visit Pass and Single Entry Visa are exempt from separate MEV applications.

The MEV reflects Malaysia’s dedication to ethical labour cooperation and stronger bilateral relations with Bangladesh.

It also underscores Malaysia’s commitment to protecting foreign workers’ rights under labour laws and international standards. - Bernama