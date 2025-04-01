KUALA LUMPUR: A Bangladeshi construction worker has been arrested for allegedly murdering a woman at a hotel in Taman Mawar, Puchong on Dec 31.

Serdang District Police Chief ACP A. A Anbalagan said the 23-year-old suspect was apprehended in Putrajaya at 4.30 pm yesterday.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was an acquaintance of the victim and confessed to committing the murder out of jealousy,” he said in a statement today.

Anbalagan added that the suspect has been remanded until Jan 10 to assist the investigation and the case has been classified as murder.

Police received a report regarding the discovery of the body of a 39-year-old Indonesian woman covered in blood at the hotel at 10.15 pm last Tuesday.