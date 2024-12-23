Bank clerk loses over RM100,000 to phone scam

KUALA TERENGGANU: A female bank clerk lost RM115,950 after falling victim to members of a phone scam syndicate posing as police officers and public prosecutors.

Kuala Terengganu police chief, ACP Azli Mohd Noor, said that the 41-year-old victim was first contacted on Sept 8, by a suspect claiming to be an insurance company employee. The caller alleged that she had three outstanding insurance claims.

Azli said that the call was then transferred to several other individuals, impersonating police officers and public prosecutors. These individuals accused the victim of being involved in money laundering.

“The victim denied making the alleged insurance claims and refuted any involvement in money laundering. However, to avoid being charged, she was instructed to open a new bank account for ‘investigation purposes,‘” he said in a statement, today.

The victim, who resides in Bukit Payong, Marang, subsequently made six transactions, totalling RM115,950, to three different bank accounts, between Sept 19 and Nov 30.

Realising that she had been scammed, the victim lodged a police report at the Kuala Terengganu district police headquarters yesterday.

Azli added that the victim had used her savings and credit cards to make the payments.