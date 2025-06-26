Banting vocational student dies in tragic road crash near Kuala Langat

SHAH ALAM: A 17-year-old student from Banting Vocational College died after a motorcycle accident at Kilometre 32 of Jalan Klang-Banting-Port Dickson yesterday evening. The victim, who was heading home to Kanchong, Kuala Langat, lost control of his Yamaha Lagenda 115Z motorcycle and fell before being struck by a lorry.

Kuala Langat police chief Supt Mohd Akmalrizal Radzi confirmed the incident occurred at 5.10 pm. The student suffered severe head injuries and died at the scene. The lorry driver, a man in his 50s, escaped unharmed.

Initial investigations suggest the victim was riding from Telok Datok towards Banting when the accident occurred. Authorities are treating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Witnesses or those with information are urged to contact Investigating Officer Inspector Nor Baiti Mustafa at 014-5006072.