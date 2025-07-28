BAS.MY Medik service to aid mobility-limited passengers in Malaysia

KANGAR: The Transport Ministry is set to launch BAS.MY Medik, a new service under the Stage Bus Service Transformation (SBST) programme, designed to assist passengers with limited mobility.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced that operators will provide dedicated vans for wheelchair users and those needing transport to medical facilities.

“The BAS.MY Medik service will be offered at an affordable fare,” Loke said during the SBST BAS.MY Kangar launch, attended by Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli. He highlighted the financial burden faced by patients, particularly dialysis patients who require frequent trips.

“Taking a taxi to and from the centre can cost RM20 to RM30 per trip, which is a heavy burden. With BAS.MY Medik, the van will pick them up from home and take them directly to the treatment centre at a much lower fare,” Loke explained.

The Federal government has allocated RM39.7 million over five years to sustain BAS.MY Kangar operations, aiming to improve public transport accessibility. Currently, the service covers nine routes, including a cross-border link to Alor Setar, Kedah.

Loke noted a decline in ridership post-pandemic, urging operators to boost promotions. “Before COVID-19, SBST Kangar recorded 30,000 monthly passengers. Now, it’s just 12,071. Operators must engage all community segments to restore pre-pandemic levels,” he said. - Bernama