BASE jump accident in Kuantan leaves one injured, two safe

KUANTAN: A BASE jumper sustained injuries while two others landed safely after veering off course during the BASE Jump Extreme Challenge, part of the Pesta Kuantan 188 festivities. The incident occurred at approximately 5 pm yesterday near the Kuantan 188 tower.

Acting district police chief Supt Mohd Adli Mat Daud confirmed that Zainal Chik, 62, crash-landed on a concrete surface. “The jumper was taken to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital and is currently in stable condition,“ he said in a statement.

Two other participants, Australian Andrew Morcombe, 35, and local Manan Mahusin, 64, escaped unharmed. Morcombe landed in a tree, while Mahusin landed in a nearby river. “The organisers and on-site safety personnel responded swiftly to assist the participants,“ Mohd Adli added.

Preliminary investigations suggest strong winds and technical factors during landing may have contributed to the incident. The event featured 17 participants from Malaysia and abroad, highlighting the risks associated with extreme sports. - Bernama