Batik Air to launch 10 KL-Bintulu, 14 KL-Miri flights weekly from Nov 1

KUCHING: Batik Air is set to launch 10 flights weekly between Kuala Lumpur and Bintulu, starting Nov 1, while commencing 14 flights weekly between Miri and Kuala Lumpur, effective Jan 14 next year.

Sarawak Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin said the new schedules were revealed during his meeting with Batik Air chief executive officer Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

“This initiative marks a crucial step in improving access to Sarawak, facilitating smoother travel for passengers. These new routes are expected to bolster connectivity between Peninsular Malaysia and Sarawak, making it easier for travellers to explore the unique attractions of the region,” Lee said in a statement today.

He said these direct routes were vital in promoting business travels, tourism and air cargo movement, while opening new avenues for economic growth, particularly in regions like Bintulu and Miri, which are already hubs of industrial activity.

“With the transfer of Shell headquarters to Miri, Sarawak aims to attract more visitors and investors, thereby contributing to the state’s long-term development across various sectors,” he added.