UK and Canada stress Ukraine peace must involve Kyiv

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney agreed that peace in Ukraine must be built with Kyiv and not imposed upon it, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Monday.

The two leaders welcomed continued international diplomacy, led by U.S. President Donald Trump, “to bring peace and agreed that this must be built with Ukraine - not imposed upon it.

“Both leaders underscored that Ukraine’s future must be one of freedom, sovereignty, and self-determination,“ the spokesperson said.

The statement came as Trump is due to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday in Alaska. - Reuters