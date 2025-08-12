Every student matters regardless of disability

WE are deeply concerned by the recent report of a student who had his course options removed by UPU upon disclosure of his autism status. This undermines the basic principles of fairness and inclusion.

Every young person deserves a pathway to further education that respects their abilities, not a barrier defined by their disability status.

When an institution rescinds opportunities based on neuro-diversity, it sends a message of exclusion, which can create feelings of rejection and anxiety.

Despite the proven academic success, this rejection triggers self-doubt and erodes self-esteem, which increases the risk of depression.

It places a significant strain on the student’s mental health and well-being, who is already coping with autism-related challenges.

The National Coalition for Mental Well-being (NCMW) strongly supports the call of civil society organisations for the relevant authorities to seriously address the plight of students, recognising their academic merit and right to equal opportunity, and not sideline them because of their disability. No applicant should be penalised for disclosing a disability status.

It is not just the student who carries the trauma but also parents who have to bear the emotional toll of discrimination. Parents who have been the pillar of strength, endured all odds and fought tirelessly for their child to succeed and be accepted. They too face rejection.

The system must change, and change must happen now! Progress of a nation is measured not just by academic outcomes

but also by the inclusivity and compassion we show one another.

It must be a collective desire of families, educators, policymakers and the community to ensure that every youth, regardless of their disability, can pursue their dreams free from prejudice.

We must go beyond mere compliance as the core of our educational values. Embedding genuine acceptance of students on the autism spectrum requires more than accommodations. It demands a cultural transformation where differences are valued and every student feels they belong because every mind matters.

Perhaps it is time to implement mandatory training for admission officers on disability rights, neurodiversity inclusion, mental health and psychological first aid.

We must recognise diversity

and actively challenge the stigma and discrimination through continuous proactive dialogues and conversations, collaborations between various stakeholders and co-creating learning experiences by weaving acceptance of diversity into the fabric of our higher education culture. Diversity of mind is our greatest asset.

Siti Subaidah Mustaffa

Chairman

NCMW