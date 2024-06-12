Batik Lestari Design Competition and Fest efforts to elevate local batik on world stage

KUALA LUMPUR: The organisation of the Batik Lestari Design Competition and Batik Lestari Festival are efforts to promote and elevate local batik works on world stage.

Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, wife of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, said that the programme, which was an idea initiated by Anwar, has been successfully implemented by the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) in collaboration with MyCreative Ventures Group.

“This is the PMX’s idea, requesting SC to take the initiative to promote our batik as a very good heritage, and they have done (organised) a truly good effort. I am impressed because they managed to gather the top batik entrepreneurs we have,“ she told Bernama after officiating the Batik Lestari Festival here today.

She said the idea of making artisan works a part of the ASEAN-Malaysia 2025 chairmanship is also a good effort in promoting the local batik industry.

The Batik Lestari Design Competition ran from Sept 16 to Oct 31, while the two-day Batik Lestari Festival started today.

Meanwhile, batik artisan Muhammad Nazri Mat Nasir, 34, a native of Kota Bharu, Kelantan, was crowned the main winner of the Batik Lestari Design Competition

He took home a cash prize of RM30,000 and trophy, presented by Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa.

Also present at the event were SC chairman Datuk Mohammad Faiz Azmi, MyCreative Ventures Group (MyCV) chief executive officer (CEO) Zainariah Johar, and Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) CEO Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin.

Muhammad Nazri said he did not expect to be the main winner of this competition but promised to give his best for the work that will be selected as an element in conjunction with Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship next year.

“This opportunity also serves as a platform for me to introduce local batik works to the international stage.

“I am ready to provide my works to meet the demand for the ASEAN chairmanship since I am indeed involved in the batik business,“ he said, adding that he hopes more young people will get involved in producing local batik.