IN an exciting development for Malaysian sports, 002 Pickleball Club & Academy is proud to announce the official signing of Neem Shamsuddin, Malaysia’s top-ranked women’s doubles pickleball player, as their newest professional athlete.

Hailing from East Malaysia and currently based in the United States, Neem brings both proven prowess on the court and an inspiring story of determination.

Her journey began in 2022, when she first discovered pickleball while working at a country club in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Neem has already made significant waves in the professional scene. She holds the #1 DUPR ranking in women’s doubles for Malaysia and gained early breakthroughs by winning her first match at a PPA event in North Carolina, eventually earning entry into the Round of 32.

A notable highlight included an iconic match against former tennis star Genie Bouchard. Her dynamic play style, including

remarkable tweener shots during the PPA Asia Panas Malaysia Open, has garnered significant attention across social media.

“It’s an honor to represent Malaysia, and I am dedicated to paving the way for more Malaysians to pursue pickleball professionally,” said Neem.