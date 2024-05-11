Batu Feringghi eatery issued shut down notice due to cockroach poop in the premises

PETALING JAYA: A Penang eatery was issued a shut down notice by the authorities recently following the discovery of cockroach poop in the premises.

The eatery is known as a popular hangout spot and situated near the beach, showcasing fiery performances.

The eatery, located in Batu Feringghi, was told to close down for 14 days by the Northeast District Health Office after an inspection was done in conjunction with Op Deepavali on Monday (Nov 4), finding hygiene levels to be “unsatisfactory”, as quoted from a report by Harian Metro.

The eatery owner complied with the order.

Besides the filthy discovery of cockroach excrement, several workers in the eatery did not get their anti-typhoid injection and did not comply with proper food handling practices.

Several wet items in the premises were stored in an unorganised manner and the refrigerator’s condition was kept in a dirty condition while the storage racks containing raw materials were kept all over the place.

The aforementioned eatery was issued a RM1,000 compound.

Head of the Northeast District Health Office Inspections and Legal Unit Wan Mohamad Akhbar Wan Ali said 14 premises in Batu Feringghi underwent inspections during the operation conducted from morning until 8.30pm.

Four out of the 14 premises were issued shut down notices due to various offences which include unsatisfactory cleanliness levels.

These premises, comprised of eateries, a cafe and a restaurant were ordered to close down according to Section 11 of the Food Act 1983 and the total value of compounds imposed is RM13,600.