Teacher accused of molesting disabled student in Rembau school

REMBAU: A 16-year-old female student with an intellectual disability has accused a teacher of molesting her at a school in Rembau.

The incident reportedly occurred on May 5, with the student lodging a police report on July 5.

Rembau police chief Supt Hasani Hussain confirmed the case, stating that the student, enrolled in the Integrated Special Education Programme (PPKI), alleged the molestation took place around 10.40 am.

The student claimed the 36-year-old teacher massaged her legs after she complained of pain following a cross-country run.

“According to the student, the teacher massaged her legs, starting from the soles of her feet to her calves and then to her thighs.

During this, she felt the teacher had touched a sensitive area,” Hasani said.

The student initially shared the incident with a friend before reporting it to another teacher on June 30. The suspect was detained at 10 pm on July 5 but has denied the allegations.

The case is being investigated under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017. - Bernama