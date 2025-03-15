BATU PAHAT: The Batu Pahat branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has seized 16,500 litres at a company which has no valid documents in Parit Yaani, here yesterday.

Its director, Lilis Saslinda Pornomo said that during an inspection carried out on the company under Op Pantau 2025, the firm was found failing to produce any valid documents such as the license for owning and storing diesel.

According to her, further investigation found that the company had also not renewed its permit to store diesel which had expired four years ago and was also suspected of having elements of forged documentation.

“During the inspection carried out at 2 pm, KPDN found about 16,500 litres of diesel stored in three storage tanks for use by heavy machinery.

“The total value of the seizure is estimated at RM50,000 and a local man in his 50s, believed to be a company director, has been called to assist in the investigation. The case will be investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961,“ she said in a statement today.