Batu Pahat woman loses RM301,000 in police impersonation scam

BATU PAHAT: A 59-year-old woman lost RM301,000 after falling victim to a phone scam involving a caller who impersonated a police officer.

Batu Pahat police chief ACP Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani stated that the incident began when the victim received a call on May 14.

The caller falsely accused the woman of being involved in a money laundering case and demanded her bank account information.

“The victim was also told to transfer money into bank accounts provided for a so-called Bank Negara investigation,” he explained.

Between May 20 and September 25, the victim deposited a total of RM301,000 into 17 different bank accounts in multiple transactions.

She only realised she had been deceived when the fraudsters demanded further payments, which she refused to make.

The police are now investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

ACP Shahrulanuar Mushaddat reminded the public to be extremely cautious with calls from unknown numbers.

He advised people to always verify any suspicious claims directly with the relevant authorities before taking any action or making payments. – Bernama