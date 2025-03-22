KUALA LUMPUR: The Bazar Raya initiative of National Information Dissemination Centres (NADI), held simultaneously at 1,077 NADI nationwide today, is expected to assist the government in strengthening entrepreneurship among local communities.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the initiative, under the NADI Smart Service Programme organised by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), involves the participation of more than 5,000 entrepreneurs in the one-day Aidilfitri markets.

“This programme is held in conjunction with the upcoming Aidilfitri celebration, and we are highlighting more than 5,000 entrepreneurs who have utilised NADI services to enhance their skills, whether in learning how to produce products such as bakery items or participating in TikTok Shop programmes.

“So, we have invited all these entrepreneurs to join this Bazar Raya to help increase their income within their respective communities,” he said after officiating Bazar Raya NADI at NADI Sri Pantai here today.

Also present were Federal Territories MCMC director Faisal Hamdi Mohammed Ghouth and MCMC NADI Office head Dr Mohd Arif Adenan

Fahmi, who is also the Member of Parliament for Lembah Pantai, said Bazar Raya NADI, which is only held for a single day, serves as a pilot project to assess its feasibility for other festivals, including Deepavali and Chinese New Year.

More interestingly, Fahmi said Bazar Raya NADI also features the MADANI Rahmah Sale in collaboration with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, as well as the MADANI Agro Sale by the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA).

“This directly provides assistance to the community by enabling them to purchase essential goods, especially in preparation for Aidilfitri, at Rahmah prices and at a lower cost.

“This programme is also an experiment, and after we review the outcomes, sales, and challenges faced, I see the potential for it to be implemented during upcoming festive seasons with some improvements,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fahmi advised the public to be cautious with any information received on social media and to verify its authenticity before drawing any conclusions.

He said that if the information received is incomplete, it could lead to various perceptions that might potentially disrupt public order.

“In January, certain parties accused a non-Muslim of trespassing into a mosque in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, but later, the mosque chairman clarified that the individual was not trespassing but was a mentally ill patient.

“Meanwhile, yesterday we were shocked by an incident involving an elderly man selling petai in Port Dickson. It turned out that he had been selling the bean in front of a shop, and the shop owner had lodged a complaint with the authorities, who then requested him to relocate his stall, which led to the reaction we saw in a viral video.

“The video only presents half of the actual situation, so let us not rush to conclusions, make our own judgments, or take any action beyond the bounds of the law, especially in matters related to business and places of worship,” he said.

However, Fahmi said he was later informed that the petai seller had been visited by a representative from the Port Dickson Municipal Council to hand him a business licence.