PUTRAJAYA: The road construction and upgrading works from the FT29/FT32 junction to FT27 will be carried out in phases from Feb 24 to Dec 10, 2025.

In a statement today, the Public Works Department (JKR) said the first phase will involve the route from Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi (BBST), Sepang, Selangor, to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in both directions.

“This phase will maintain the existing two lanes while closing the right lane in both directions. Road users travelling from BBST to Kota Warisan will need to use an alternative route via the traffic light junction after the Sepang District Police Headquarters, leading to the junction near KIPMall.

“Meanwhile, those coming from Putrajaya and Kota Warisan towards KLIA must use the Bandar Serenia toll junction,” JKR said.

Subsequent phases will involve further construction work along the contract boundary.

As part of the project, JKR also announced that the right-turn lane at the Kiwa junction will be fully closed throughout the construction period. This closure will affect traffic from Kota Warisan and Putrajaya heading towards KLIA, as well as from BBST to Kota Warisan.

“JKR has implemented a Traffic Management Plan and activated an Emergency Response Team (ERT) to be on standby throughout the construction period. Road users are advised to adhere to traffic regulations, safety signage, directional signs, and instructions from the authorities to ensure safety,” the statement read.

The project aims to establish a seamless road network linking KLIA Terminal (T) 1, KLIA T2, and BBST with Putrajaya, Cyberjaya, and Puchong.

According to JKR, key components of the project include the construction of a new four-lane dual carriageway stretching 1.2 kilometres, upgrading traffic light junctions at FT27 and FT29/FT32, completing the remaining bridge works over Sungai Labu, and conducting structural integrity assessments on the pier and pile embankment.

JKR added that these enhancements are based on feedback, complaints, and discussions regarding flood issues in the area.

“JKR is committed to providing high-quality public infrastructure and amenities to ensure the safety and well-being of the people,” the statement added.