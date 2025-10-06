‘Belacan’ factory probed over mass fish deaths in Bagan Datuk

IPOH: The Department of Environment’s (DOE) Teluk Intan Branch is investigating a ‘belacan’ (shrimp paste) processing factory to identify the cause of death of thousands of fish in Kampung Sungai Payung and Kampung Sungai Tiang Baroh in Bagan Datuk, which occurred since June 9.

The DOE branch, in a statement today, said that the main focus of the investigation tomorrow would be on several drains believed to be discharge points for waste from the factory.

“Investigation results today found that the complaint of dead fish was well-founded. Based on observation, there were many dead fish in the drains, and the water appeared reddish-turbid and still.

“During the inspection and investigation, nearby villagers also said that fish had died, and the cause was unknown, but it was possibly due to the operations of the belacan processing factory nearby,” the statement read.

The branch confirmed that it received the complaint regarding the incident at 12.50 pm today.

Earlier, the media reported that villagers were alarmed when thousands of dead fish surfaced in drains near the two villages.