“Belia MADANI, Yakin Boleh!” PMR Johor kicks off today

JOHOR BAHRU: The 2025 Johor edition of the MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) officially kicks off today at Toppen Shopping Centre here, with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim scheduled to officiate the event at 3.30 pm.

Themed “Belia MADANI, Yakin Boleh!” , PMR Johor runs for three days from 10 am to 9 pm daily, except on Sunday when it ends at 6 pm.

PMR Johor is organised by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) through the Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit (PACU), in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Johor state government.

Uniquely for this PMR instalment, it coincides with the State-level National Youth Day celebration on Sunday, further elevating youth voices and potential.

Besides launching PMR Johor, the Prime Minister will also present Sports Matching Grants (GPS), the Community Sports Fund (DSK), and the MADANI Community Well-being Programmes Grant (SejaTi MADANI). He will also join Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi to tour the various agency and government department booths.

A wide array of activities awaits visitors, including 24 exhibition booths by ministries, direct government services, interactive sessions with government agencies, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) exhibitions, a career carnival, MADANI sales, and more.

A key highlight is the offer of up to 50 per cent discount on selected traffic summonses by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will also be offering free replacement of motorcycle helmets and a special compound summons flat rate of RM150 for AWAS system offences recorded from October 2018 to the present.

Other attractions at PMR Johor include tournaments for badminton, table tennis, netball, pickleball, chess, Mobile Legends eSports, aerobics sessions, the People’s Comedy Festival (Temasya Komedi Rakyat), and a Viral Food Bazaar at the mall’s outdoor area.

Johor is the second stop after Sabah (May 9–11) in this year’s PMR tour series, which will continue in Lumut (Perak), Kuala Terengganu (Terengganu), Kota Lama (Kelantan), Nilai (Negeri Sembilan), Baling (Kedah), Jasin (Melaka), and Bintulu (Sarawak).

PMR serves as a strategic platform that unites the Federal Government, State Governments, Ministries, government agencies, and government-linked companies (GLCs) to deliver information, opportunities and services directly to the people.