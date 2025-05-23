ALOR SETAR: Six individuals were injured in an accident involving five vehicles, including a Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) truck, near Simpang Tiga Jalan Teluk Baru in Langkawi, today.

The Front Commander of the Langkawi International Aerospace and Maritime Exhibition (LIMA’25) Operations Room for the Kedah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Senior Fire Superintendent I Ahmad Aminuddin Abd Rahim, stated that they received a call regarding the incident at 3 pm and arrived at the location five minutes later.

“The LIMA Operations Room received an emergency call via the land search and rescue (SAR) team, informing them of a road accident involving five vehicles, namely a TLDM lorry and four cars.

“There were 30 victims involved, of whom five men and one woman sustained injuries. One of the victims suffered a neck injury,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that more than 40 officers and personnel from the police, TLDM, Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), and Ministry of Health (KKM) also assisted in the operation.

Meanwhile, TLDM stated in a statement that the three-ton truck carrying personnel for the LIMA’25 Maritime Segment Demonstration lost control and skidded while returning after Friday prayers at Al Ehsan Temonyong Mosque, heading to Resort World Langkawi.

“There were no fatalities, and all 25 personnel involved were taken to the Maritime Segment medical room for initial treatment. Two personnel were taken to Sultanah Maliha Hospital, Langkawi, for further treatment due to leg injuries.

“TLDM will establish a board of inquiry to determine the actual cause of the incident. The public is advised not to make any speculations that could interfere with the investigation,“ it said.

In addition, Langkawi District Police Chief ACP Shariman Ashari confirmed the incident, and further reports regarding the incident will be announced later.