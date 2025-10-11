Belia Mahir proposes RM650 million PTPK focus on skills training loans

PUTRAJAYA: The National Organisation of Skilled Workers (Belia Mahir) proposes that the RM650 million allocation for the Skills Development Fund Corporation (PTPK) under Budget 2026 be concentrated towards providing skills training loans.

Its president Mohamad Rizan Hassan stated the fund must be used based on PTPK’s original mandate to help B40 and M40 groups and school leavers cover training costs at recognised private institutions.

This approach provides wider access to youth previously marginalised from the training grant system.

It can also narrow the gap between public and private institutions while creating a more inclusive TVET ecosystem.

Mohammad Rizan stressed the need for result-based coordination and transparent monitoring in fund distribution.

He described the RM650 million for PTPK as a huge trust to build a future generation of skilled Malaysian workers.

Responsible implementation can symbolise the rise of the skilled working class that propels economic transformation.

Regarding the overall RM7.9 billion TVET allocation increase, he said it can boost strategic sectors like electric vehicles and artificial intelligence.

This increased funding signals government seriousness in empowering highly skilled workforce development.

The skilled workforce forms the backbone of the National TVET Policy 2030 and New Industrial Master Plan 2030.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the TVET allocation increase when tabling Budget 2026 in Parliament.

The allocation rises to RM7.9 billion compared to RM7.5 billion this year.

This aims to train more local talents for high-growth industry needs and support priority sectors. – Bernama