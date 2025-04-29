MELAKA: The Beras Melaka initiative was successfully launched, with a RM300,000 allocation approved under the state’s Budget 2024, and began selling in selected markets on April 26.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the Beras Melaka initiative, available exclusively to locals, can be purchased for RM26 per 10-kilogramme packet at six farmers’ markets across the state.

He said the locations are, the Alor Gajah Farmers’ Market (every Sunday from 8 am to noon), the Masjid Tanah Farmers’ Market (Saturdays, from 8 am to noon), the Lubok China Farmers’ Market (Fridays, from 4 pm to 9 pm), the Merlimau Farmers’ Market (Tuesdays and Sundays, from 8 am to 12 noon), the Jasin Farmers’ Market (Wednesdays and Saturdays, from 8 am to noon), and the Selandar Farmers’ Market (Thursdays, from 8 am to noon).

“In addition to farmers’ markets, Beras Melaka is also available at 28 AgroBazaar Kedai Rakyat across the state; through the MADANI Agro Sales programme, and the People’s Representative for the People programme.

“The people of Melaka should take advantage of this affordable Beras Melaka. For the first phase, 4,000 packets will be sold at selected locations, including farmers’ markets,” he said at the press conference for the Beras Melaka launch, today.

The launch was held on the sidelines of the State Legislative Assembly sitting and was also attended by the state’s Rural Development, Agriculture, and Food Security Committee chairman Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh.

Ab Rauf added that the Beras Melaka project covers a 46.75-hectare planting area in Sawah Tengah Padang in Merlimau, Jasin, and uses the MR297 paddy seed variety.

He said that a total of 18 paddy farmers are involved in the project, which began on Sept 26 of last year, with a target of producing 210 tonnes of paddy in one season.

“Of the allocated area, 19 hectares are designated for planting certified paddy seedlings, while 27.75 hectares are used for rice production, with an expected total yield of 149.6 tonnes,” he said.

He said that the paddy crop began harvesting on Jan 20 of this year, with distribution managed by the State Farmers’ Organisation (PPN) and the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA).

Meanwhile, Dr Muhamad Akmal explained that the Beras Melaka project was initiated as part of efforts to curb rice cartels, which exploited the situation for profit.

“Through this project, we can control every step, from planting to packaging, in collaboration with the involved agencies. We will also track where Beras Melaka is sold, preventing cartels from counterfeiting and deceiving the public by mixing local and imported rice,” he said.