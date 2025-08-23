Bernama Motorcycle Club distributes 300 Jalur Gemilang in National Month convoy

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian National News Agency Motorcycle Club distributed 300 Jalur Gemilang flags to road users through a special convoy celebrating National Month.

Twenty motorcyclists with various engine capacities participated in the Kembara Jalur Gemilang convoy that began at the Gombak toll plaza early this morning.

The convoy covered a distance of 200 kilometres through multiple locations including Gombak, the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway, and Fraser Hill.

Flag distribution occurred at strategic locations including petrol stations along the highway and the popular Lemang To’ki food stall in Bentong.

BMC president Amrizan Madian stated that the convoy served as a key platform to promote patriotism among the people.

“Every flag given not only represents a symbol, but also instills a deep sense of pride and love for the country,“ he said.

The club, established in 2023 with eighty members, has organised several travel programmes including visits to historical sites and anniversary celebrations.

Formerly known as Bernama Bikers Club, the group has previously toured destinations including Kota Bharu, Kuantan, and various locations in Selangor.

The convoy successfully concluded its journey in Kuala Kubu Bharu after promoting national unity throughout its route. – Bernama