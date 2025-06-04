KUALA LUMPUR: Padiberas Nasional Berhad (Bernas) has successfully completed the disbursement of RM90 million in Special Aid for padi farmers to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS).

The aid was distributed in two phases to support the country’s padi farmers. The first phase, amounting to RM60 million, was paid in stages, with the final RM15 million installment completed on March 5.

The remaining RM30 million was fully paid to the government on March 28, as confirmed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Feb 13.

“Bernas, as a private entity, has adhered to stringent internal financial governance, ensuring full transparency and accountability in the disbursement of these funds,“ the company said in a statement.

This initiative aligns with the government’s efforts to improve the welfare of farmers and enhance Malaysia’s food security.

Bernas also emphasised its continued collaboration with MAFS and other stakeholders to further support the agricultural sector.