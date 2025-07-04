KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here was informed today that the RM16 million received by UMNO from Jendela Pinggiran Sdn Bhd (JPSB) remains as a donation or contribution to the political party for party activities, charity programmes and welfare for the people.

UMNO executive secretary Datuk Mohd Sumali Reduan said in the party records from April 2015, no complaints, objections or claims were received regarding the RM16 million.

“Only after more than six years did the plaintiffs make a claim against UMNO, alleging that the RM16 million was wrongfully and fraudulently given to UMNO due to a breach of duty and criminal breach of trust by the former directors of the plaintiffs,” the defence witness said.

Mohd Sumali said this in his witness statement in the trial of a lawsuit filed by SRC International Sdn Bhd and its two subsidiaries — Gandingan Mentari Sdn Bhd and Jendela Pinggiran Sdn Bhd (JPSB) — against UMNO and Selangor UMNO in May 2021.

According to Mohd Sumali, the plaintiffs and Ihsan Perdana Sdn Bhd (IPSB), including its directors or representatives, had never participated or been involved in any activities or programmes organised by UMNO.

“In UMNO’s records, there has been no correspondence between the plaintiffs or IPSB and UMNO. Therefore, the RM16 million remains as a donation or contribution to UMNO.

“For this reason, UMNO has no reason to doubt or be concerned about the donations and contributions received from JPSB, as UMNO has also received donations and contributions from other corporate organisations previously,” he said.

Mohd Sumali also said that UMNO had no knowledge that the RM16 million was given as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), as this was never communicated to UMNO nor recorded in any correspondence or internal documents of UMNO.

“The donation and contribution received from JPSB in April 2015 have been spent by UMNO for organising and carrying out activities and charity programmes for the people.

“It is clear that the plaintiffs’ claims are actually against their former directors and IPSB, not UMNO,” he said.

In the lawsuit against UMNO, the plaintiffs are seeking RM16 million, which they allege was wrongfully transferred to the political party, asserting that UMNO had no basis to receive the funds.

The second lawsuit involves a claim of RM3.5 million against the Selangor UMNO, which is also accused of receiving the funds.

The trial before Judge Datuk Raja Ahmad Mohzanuddin Shah Raja Mohzan continues tomorrow.