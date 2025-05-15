SHAH ALAM: Effective today, the price of imported white rice (BPI) at all Padiberas Nasional Bhd (BERNAS) warehouses nationwide has been set at RM2,600 per metric tonne.

In a statement, BERNAS said the government’s BPI subsidy programme for Sabah and Sarawak will remain in place.

BERNAS said the proactive move reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting government efforts to ensure national food security and mitigate the impact of global price hikes.

“This will allow consumers to obtain imported rice at a lower price, thereby helping to ease the cost of living for the people.

“This is the second price adjustment after the Dec 1, 2024 revision, which saw the BPI price at Peninsular warehouses reduced from RM3,000 to RM2,800 per metric tonne,” the statement read.

Despite the latest revision, Malaysia still offers the lowest BPI price in Southeast Asia, it added.

BERNAS also gave assurance that the country’s rice supply is sufficient to meet consumer demand, as white rice is also sourced from countries such as Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar.

“This approach is aimed at securing rice supply without dependence on a single source, while also protecting the nation’s buffer stock,” it said.

Yesterday, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu announced that the BPI price would be adjusted to RM2,600 per metric tonne at all BERNAS warehouses, effective today.

Mohamad said the adjustment is the result of engagement sessions with BERNAS, taking into account various current factors, including global market developments and the need to ensure the continuity of the country’s food supply chain.