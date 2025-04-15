PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has remanded Bersatu deputy information chief Ali Mohamad to assist in an alleged bribery probe.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Ali’s lawyer, Rafique Rashid said the former Tangga Batu assemblyman’s house was raided by MACC officers yesterday.

“He was brought to the MACC office (in Melaka) along with his wife and children at around 9.30pm yesterday (to record his statement),” he was quoted as saying.

His wife and children were later released.

In May 2024, Umno revoked Ali’s party membership after he decided to join Bersatu.