Bersatu heat rises as Zainol flags conflict concerns

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu Supreme Council member Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin has called for a review of the party’s Disciplinary Board chairman, Datuk Mohammed Radzi Abdul Manan, citing concerns about potential conflict of interest and transparency in internal investigations.

Zainol, who is also the Bersatu Pasir Salak division chief, said questions had been raised following a joint statement by 14 Bersatu division chiefs in Perak calling for disciplinary action against several party leaders reportedly linked to a press conference held by Tasek Gelugor MP Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan and several division chiefs on Sept 30.

“Initially, I did not intend to respond, but after reading the statement carefully, I felt it was necessary to share my personal view.

“I believe the statement contained assumptions and could be perceived as serving certain interests,” he said in a statement.

He said such calls for action should be made through official party channels and not through the media or social media, adding that due process must be respected.

Zainol also noted that the Disciplinary Board appeared to have become more active following the recent Annual General Assembly (AGM), while earlier complaints lodged after the 15th General Election and 2024 division-level elections were still pending.

He added that Mohammed Radzi’s position as chairman might invite perceptions of bias as he is the father of Supreme Council member Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi and the father-in-law of Bersatu vice-president and Perak state chief Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

“The Disciplinary Board must be seen as independent and free from any possible conflict of interest,” he said.

To preserve the integrity of the party’s disciplinary process, he suggested that the Bersatu Supreme Council consider reviewing the chairman’s position.

“It would be better to reassess his role in investigations or hearings to avoid any perception of conflict of interest,” he said.

Zainol said both the Supreme Council and the Disciplinary Board should handle internal matters prudently to protect the party’s credibility and unity.

“It is important that Bersatu continues to uphold fairness and transparency in all its internal processes,” he said.

Bersatu’s internal divisions surfaced publicly during its AGM last month, when president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin disclosed there had been an attempt to collect statutory declarations (SDs) to challenge his leadership.

Following that, Wan Saiful, who is also Bersatu Baling division chief, denied that the group intended to pressure Muhyiddin to step down.

At the same press conference, Wan Saiful also alleged that Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Azmin Ali had issued warnings to division leaders said to be involved in the SD initiative.