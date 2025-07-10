Better salaries needed to stop health workers leaving for Singapore

JOHOR BAHRU: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has been called upon to enhance salary packages and training opportunities to curb the growing trend of healthcare professionals leaving for Singapore.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon highlighted the need for competitive remuneration to retain talent in Malaysia’s public healthcare sector.

Ling noted that Singaporean hospitals have been actively recruiting Malaysian healthcare workers with significantly higher salaries, some exceeding RM300,000 annually.

He stressed that this issue is not new but requires urgent attention to prevent further brain drain.

“We must discuss with MOH to increase trainee intake and improve pay structures so that our healthcare workers feel valued,” Ling said during a press conference after the Johor State-level Nurses Day 2025 celebration.

He added that better incentives would strengthen their commitment to serving locally.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, who was also present, announced an allocation of RM400,000 for the welfare of nurses in the state.

The event saw around 1,000 nurses in attendance, underscoring the importance of recognising their contributions.

The viral social media post about Singapore’s high-paying offers has intensified discussions on Malaysia’s need to match regional salary standards.

Ling emphasised that addressing this gap is crucial for sustaining the country’s healthcare workforce. – Bernama