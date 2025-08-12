Beware of fake badal haj offers, warns Tabung Haji

KUALA LUMPUR: Muslims are being warned to verify the authenticity of badal haj (haj by proxy) services, especially those advertised by travel agencies or individuals.

Tabung Haji (TH) Group managing director and chief executive officer Mustakim Mohamad said fraudulent offers often surge as the haj season approaches.

He noted that many such promotions appear in suraus, mosques, and on social media with suspiciously low prices.

“The Saudi Government sets official haj package rates, and offers below these should be treated with caution,“ he said.

Mustakim explained that foreign pilgrims require a haj visa, while Saudi residents must obtain an official permit from authorities.

“For the 1446H haj season, the lowest official package for Saudi residents was around SAR10,000 (RM11,300),“ he stated.

This cost covered the permit and tent accommodation in Masyair but excluded transport, lodging, and meals in Makkah and Madinah.

Mustakim emphasised that performing badal haj below this cost is financially unrealistic.

He also warned against unethical practices, such as one individual performing haj on behalf of hundreds.

“This violates Islamic teachings and regulations set by religious authorities,“ he said.

Saudi Arabia has intensified enforcement, penalising pilgrims with invalid visas or permits.

Offenders may face fines, imprisonment, or long-term entry bans into the kingdom.

“Offers as low as RM1,500 should raise immediate suspicion,“ Mustakim cautioned.

TH advises the public to seek verified sources for badal haj arrangements to avoid scams. - Bernama