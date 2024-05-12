JOHOR BAHRU: Police have busted a syindicate smuggling cough syrup, believed to be used to process various types of drugs after arresting two Singaporeans at a jetty in Masai, here, on Tuesday.

Johor Bahru Selatan District Police Chief ACP Raub Selamat said the 45-year-old and 50-year-old men were arrested with five drums containing 130 litres of codeine syrup worth RM75,150 in a special operation by the Marine Police Force (PPM) Region Two at 6 pm.

He said the duo were on a recreational fishing boat registered in the republic and were believed to be transporters who took the controlled drug from suppliers in this country before selling it to neighbouring countries.

“All the drums were hidden in the fish storage area of the boat.

“However, we are investigating how they obtained the supply of codeine syrup here,“ he said at a press conference here today.

He said both men had entered the country legally and that the seized codeine syrup would be sent to the laboratory for analysis of its contents, including whether there were any drug mixtures.

Raub added that the police also seized the fibre boat worth RM270,000, boat keys, a Mercury engine worth RM120,000, and four mobile phones.

He said urine tests found the 45-year-old man positive for nimetazepam and both were remanded for four days starting yesterday and the case is being investigated under Section 9(1) and Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952.