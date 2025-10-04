PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Transport, through the Road Transport Department (JPJ), will open online bidding for the Special Registration Numbers (NPI) under the VIPS series for five days starting tomorrow.

JPJ Director-General Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the public can place their bids for the VIPS NPI via the JPJeBid system, which will close at 10 pm next Tuesday.

“The VIPS series stands for ‘Visit Impressive Perlis State’ in conjunction with the Silver Jubilee anniversary of the Reign of Tuanku Raja Perlis.

“The introduction of the VIPS NPI is also part of the government’s initiative to promote Visit Perlis Year 2024-2025,“ he said in a statement today.

Aedy Fadly said the bidding prices on JPJeBid follow the minimum prices set, namely RM20,000 for principal numbers, RM5,000 for premium numbers, RM2,500 for attractive numbers, RM500 for popular numbers, and RM300 for current numbers.

“The bidding process is subject to the existing terms and conditions set through the JPJeBid system,“ he said, adding that the results of the bidding will be announced on April 16.