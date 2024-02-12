KUALA LUMPUR: A Bill to amend the Legal Profession Act 1976, among others to empower the Auditor General to audit the accounts of the Legal Profession Qualifying Board annually, was tabled for first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The Legal Profession (Amendment) Bill 2024 was tabled by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, who said that the second reading of the Bill is scheduled for this parliamentary session.

The proposed amendments aim to enhance the legal profession by allowing legal practice through limited liability law partnerships.

The Bill also calls for the Bar Council to administer the Bar Council Legal Aid Centre, with the establishment of one or more branches in each state.

The legal aid centre is intended to provide various services, including legal aid to eligible persons, promoting legal literacy, assisting the public in matters related to justice, and engaging members of the Malaysian Bar to carry out its functions.