BMW driver, 27, fined RM5,500 for hit-and-run in Johor

PETALING JAYA: The driver of a BMW who was previously sought by the police after fleeing the scene of an accident that left a Perodua Aruz driver with a broken arm was fined RM5,500 by the Johor Bahru magistrates’ court today (Jan 24).

Christopher Lim Ka Hen, 27, pleaded guilty to the charge read against him.

According to Harian Metro, the accused, a customer service officer, was also ordered to serve six months in prison if he fails to pay the fine.

Lim was accused of driving recklessly without reasonable consideration for other road users at the traffic light junction of Jalan Sungai Danga-Jalan Nusa Bestari at 3:10 am on Jan 17.

For this act, the accused was charged under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a fine of up to RM10,000 and a maximum prison sentence of 12 months.

On Jan 19, Iskandar Puteri District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner M Kumarasan reportedly stated that the police were tracking down the driver of the white BMW.

The accident is believed to have occurred when the Aruz, travelling straight at a green traffic light, was hit by the BMW from the right, which failed to stop.

The driver of the Aruz, a 26-year-old local man, sustained a broken right arm.