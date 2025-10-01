BMW fans redefine car modding scene

PUTRAJAYA: To outsiders, car modification often carries the stigma of being a costly and frivolous pursuit.

But for those within the scene, it is a craft driven by passion, creativity and personal expression, carefully balanced against budget.

That spirit was on display at the Mega Gathering 2.0 E9X Bimmers Malaysia event in Presint 4, Putrajaya on Sept 27, in which BMW E90 series enthusiasts showcased their customised vehicles, competed across 19 categories and bonded over a shared love for the marque.

For Azwan Syafiq, 33, from Johor Bahru, the modifications on his 2007 BMW E92 are the result of patience and do-it-yourself effort.

Competing in the “Base Lower” category, his car featured rim fittings, spoilers and custom lights, much of which he installed himself.

He acknowledged the perception that car modification could be a financial burden, but added that the reality depends on personal choices.

“People say hobbies such as this are expensive but it is just like motorbikes. It depends on your pocket. Some go for branded parts, others are fine with (cheaper) parts as long as it looks right.

“For me, as long as you do it yourself and it looks good, that is enough. Hobbies should fit your budget, not break you,” said the property agent, who invested more than RM5,000 in adjustable suspension but kept his engine standard to control costs.

For fellow Johorean, Mustafa, 39, the joy lies in interiors.

His vehicle, competing in the “Best Interior” category, was fitted with a VIP-style steering wheel, a digital meter, curtains and even a fragrance diffuser.

The modifications cost him about RM15,000, with the steering wheel and digital meter alone accounting for RM3,000.

However, he dismissed the perception that BMWs are expensive to maintain.

“People think BMWs are costly to run, but there are many durable, affordable parts from Thailand.

“Even (other vehicle brands) could have certain parts that cost thousands,” he said, adding that comfort and driving pleasure are his main motivations rather than extravagance.

For 35-year-old workshop owner Muhammad Aaron Arshad from Seremban, modification is both a business and passion.

Competing in the “Best Carbon Fibre” category, he showcased bonnets, lips and panels from his own company, AZ Carbontech.

He has spent between RM60,000 and RM70,000 on his car over four years, with nearly half that amount dedicated to carbon fibre components.

“I did not join to win, but for the fun and experience. If you focus too much on winning, you would

only end up dissatisfied. Young enthusiasts must learn to balance passion with responsibility.

“Do not just follow others blindly. Modify within your means.

If your finances are tight, do not

force it; there are more important things in life.”

For organiser Abdul Muda, better known as “Mud CentRoy”, the event was about more than just cars.

He said obtaining approval to host the gathering in Putrajaya was a drawn-out process with clearance granted only days before the event.

“It was stressful at times but we kept pushing ahead. I did not want the community to lose out. In the end, I’m grateful it all came together.”

His perseverance paid off. The event drew 220 registered cars and another 50 unregistered vehicles, with organisational costs of about RM25,000 covered by sponsors

and participant fees.

Abdul’s own company, CentRoy Bimmers, contributed RM7,000.

“Seeing the cars and the community come together makes it worth it. My hope is for E9X to become one of the strongest

and most recognised BMW groups in Malaysia.”

Held from 5pm to 11pm, the gathering featured showcases, vendor stalls, competitions in different categories and a series of lucky draws.

Organisers said the event aimed to foster camaraderie, support local businesses, position Putrajaya as an automotive hub and counter stereotypes about BMW ownership.

As the event drew to a close, organisers said the strong turnout underscored both the growing popularity of the E9X community and the wider appeal of car modification in Malaysia, in which enthusiasts continue to positively challenge perceptions of the hobby.