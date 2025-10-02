List of Malaysians detained by Israeli forces in Gaza flotilla

KUALA LUMPUR: Israeli forces have detained eleven Malaysians participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission to Gaza.

The detentions occurred across five different vessels as of 7.50 am today.

Vessel Hio carried detainees Heliza Helmi and Nur Hazwani Afiqah Helmi.

Vessel Grande Blu held Norfarahin Romli, also known as Farah Lee, and Danish Nazram Murad.

Nur Fazelah Mad Tahil, known as Zizi Kirana, was detained from Vessel Huga.

Vessel Sirius contained four detainees: Haikal Abdullah, Muaz Zainal, Zulfadhli Khairudin, and Rusydi Ramli.

Vessel Alma held Iylia Balqis, Musa Nuwayri, and Sul Aidil.

Five additional Malaysians from the mission have lost contact with the Sumud Nusantara Control Centre.

PU Rahmat, Norhelmi, Mohd Asmawi, and Norazman were aboard Vessel Estrella when contact was lost.

Nurul Hidayah Mohd Amin, known as Ardell Aryana, was on Vessel Mikeno during the communication breakdown.

The Global Sumud Flotilla was attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza amid ongoing conflict. – Bernama