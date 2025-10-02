Namibia’s Etosha National Park fire declared no longer active

WINDHOEK: Government authorities have declared the massive fire that scorched through Namibia’s Etosha National Park is no longer active.

The blaze at this top tourist destination and one of Africa’s largest game reserves began on September 22 and spread rapidly due to high winds and parched vegetation.

It forced the deployment of 500 soldiers to help contain the fire believed to have resulted from charcoal production on farms bordering the park.

An environment ministry statement confirmed no active fires were detected during the second aerial assessment conducted on Tuesday.

Mopping-up operations are continuing with ground monitoring teams remaining deployed to ensure previously contained fires do not reignite.

The park serves as home to 14 mammal species including the critically endangered black rhino.

The ministry revealed that 853,946 hectares representing 38% of the park’s total area has been affected by the blaze.

A total of 364 Namibian Defence Force members remain deployed in and around the site with 40 inside the park for mopping-up and monitoring operations.

Three veterinarians have been sent to the park to attend to any injured wildlife while officials monitor water points and strategic animal movement corridors for signs of distress.

Visitors are urged to immediately report any sightings of injured animals to park management.

The priority remains extinguishing ongoing fires outside the park while ensuring timely care for affected wildlife.

A fire remains active on the outskirts of Etosha with 45 personnel working to snuff it out. – AFP