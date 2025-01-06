KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) continues to uphold deep-rooted principles of democracy, champion inclusive development and nurture national unity that grows stronger across generations, its chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

He said for over half a century, BN has been a political platform that embraces diversity, bridges divides and unites Malaysians under a common vision of a peaceful, prosperous and resilient nation.

“Alhamdulillah, today marks the 51st anniversary of Barisan Nasional – a political institution that has weathered the tides of history and remains steadfast as a pillar in the nation-building journey of Malaysia.

“In the face of changing times, as global currents shift and political winds change direction, Barisan Nasional stands firm and unwavering,” Zahid said in a Facebook post today.

The Deputy Prime Minister also expressed appreciation to all BN members, party machinery, leaders at every level and loyal supporters who have stood by the coalition through both triumphs and trials.

“Your loyalty is our strength. Your spirit breathes life into this struggle.

“May this 51st anniversary serve as a moment of reflection, inspiration and renewed determination as we forge ahead to shape a more meaningful chapter in our shared history. May this struggle be blessed and guided by divine wisdom. Long live Barisan Nasional!” he said.