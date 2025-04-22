TANJUNG MALIM: With the Ayer Kuning state by-election campaign period entering the 11th day, the Barisan Nasional (BN) machinery is redoubling efforts to win over about 20 per cent of the fence-sitters.

UMNO War Room Secretariat chief Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan hopes this will lead to an increased vote majority compared to the 15th General Election (GE15).

“We must identify, persuade and provide understanding so that they (the voters) realise that the Ayer Kuning constituency needs to remain with the government,” he told reporters after taking a first-hand look at the Sungai Liat Bridge that collapsed due to erosion at Felda Sungai Klah here today.

He said the joint campaigning with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) machinery is going smoothly, so far, thus putting them on the right track to garner more than 15,000 votes.

The Ayer Kuning by-election on Saturday (April 26), which is being called following the death of incumbent Ishsam Shahruddin on Feb 22, will see a three-cornered fight between BN candidate Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir, Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Abd Muhaimin Malek and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) candidate Bawani KS.

The Ayer Kuning seat has 31,897 registered voters, comprising 31,315 ordinary voters and 582 police personnel and their spouses.

In GE15, Ishsam, representing BN, won with a majority of 2,213 votes in a five-cornered fight.